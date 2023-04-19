State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,711 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average is $103.48. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

