Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.