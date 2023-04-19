Delta Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 232,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,124.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 259,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after acquiring an additional 256,411 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.73. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $131.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.