Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $287,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $472,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $196.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.24 and its 200-day moving average is $189.46. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.