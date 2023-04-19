Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $196.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.46.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.