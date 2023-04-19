Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Raymond James worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.79.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.