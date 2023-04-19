Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 539 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average of $229.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.