Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $32.01 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $32,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $188.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.65 and a 200 day moving average of $179.50. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $206.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

