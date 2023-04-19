State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,540 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

NDAQ opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

