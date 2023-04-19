NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,038,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after buying an additional 173,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,323,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 605.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after buying an additional 54,402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $260.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

