Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $170.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

