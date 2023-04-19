NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.03.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $333.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.12 and a 200 day moving average of $307.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

