Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 986 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 3.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $60,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 58,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,088,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,421,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,621,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.89.

Chevron stock opened at $170.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $323.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.