Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $245.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.08. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $260.73. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

