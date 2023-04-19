Heirloom Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Chevron comprises 0.5% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVX opened at $170.52 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.99. The firm has a market cap of $323.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

