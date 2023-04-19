Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHX opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $53.56.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.