Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,197 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lane Generational LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 76,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 394,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 242,286 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.