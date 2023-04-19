Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,795 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

ZBRA stock opened at $300.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $409.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.86.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

