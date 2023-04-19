Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 58,469 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,469 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 191,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 105,757 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

