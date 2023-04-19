State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $14,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

Insider Activity

United Rentals Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $387.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $416.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

