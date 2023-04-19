Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 24,495 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 448.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,087. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

