Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,206 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.32% of Primo Water worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Primo Water by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Primo Water by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE PRMW opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.43%.

PRMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

