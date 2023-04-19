River Road Asset Management LLC Takes $4.81 Million Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $684,518.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,993,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,725,191.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,900 shares of company stock worth $2,389,884. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HHC. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

