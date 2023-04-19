CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $71.07 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 27.7% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $249.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $278.13.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

