Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 392 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.90.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

