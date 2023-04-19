Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 91,838 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,838 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

K stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.