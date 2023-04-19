Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Corning by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning Stock Performance

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

