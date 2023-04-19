Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.57.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.