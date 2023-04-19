Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $116.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $291.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

