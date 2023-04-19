Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.21. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.