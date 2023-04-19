Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $158.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $180.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.