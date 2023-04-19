Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,063 shares of company stock worth $2,876,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

