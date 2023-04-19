LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

