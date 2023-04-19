Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $300,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

