Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 15,614 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 211,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Shares of CI stock opened at $259.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.04. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

