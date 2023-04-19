Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 23,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $318.86 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $347.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.36 and a 200-day moving average of $287.89.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

