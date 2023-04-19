Hartford Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

