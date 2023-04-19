Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILCG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,949,000 after acquiring an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,306,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,725,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,388,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $62.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

