10,928 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 279,589 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,809,000 after acquiring an additional 259,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.55.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Articles

