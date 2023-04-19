Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $410.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.28.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $333.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.95.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

