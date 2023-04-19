Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,451 shares of company stock worth $1,276,344 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.