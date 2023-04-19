Cwm LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.87.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company's stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $808.01 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $780.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $751.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

