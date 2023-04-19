Cwm LLC Purchases 1,443 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.