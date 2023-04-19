SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 16,422.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.19. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $100.28.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.