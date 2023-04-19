Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CARR opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

