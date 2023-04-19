Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,577 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

