Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Decreased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.1 %

TTWO stock opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $140.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.48.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

