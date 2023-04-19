Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

