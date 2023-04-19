Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,557 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $196.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

