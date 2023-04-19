New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,981. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.